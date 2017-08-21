Supermarket's pork products 'infects thousands' with potentially deadly virus

Pork products sold at a leading supermarket may have infected thousands with a virus that can potentially be fatal.

Cases of the hepatitis E virus have been increasing since 2010, according to Public Health England (PHE) which has looked into the cause of the rise.

Studying the shopping habits of those infected, researchers found ham and sausages from a specific supermarket was a recurring feature.

Hepatitis E, caused by the hepatitis E virus, generally results in a mild and short-term infection unless the person has a pre-existing liver disease or is pregnant.

Symptoms of the virus can include feeling flu-like, yellowing of the skin and eyes, tiredness, fever, vomiting and loss of appetite. In rare cases it can cause liver failure and prove fatal.

PHE and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said they will not name the store, and the findings do "not infer blame on the supermarket".

In the wake of the increasing infection figures, the PHE study looked at 60 individuals with no history of travel outside the UK.