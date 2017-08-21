Courts told to get tough on social media hate crime

Prosecutors have been told to treat hate crime that is committed online the same as offences committed offline.

The policy has been updated due to the mounting numbers of these types of offences committed by those using a keyboard.

In new guidance, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) states: "The internet and social media in particular have provided new platforms for offending behaviour."

Alison Saunders, the Director of Public Prosecutions said it was a priority area because of the "corrosive effect" hate crimes are having on society.

The revised documents cover different strands of hate crime: