UK to urge 'close co-operation' on cross-border legal disputes post-Brexit

The Government is to set out proposals to ensure that cross-border legal disputes are dealt with in a "fair and sensible way" after Brexit.

A paper setting out the UK's position on future co-operation with civil courts in the European Union will say that families, businesses and individuals need "certainty" about how their cases will be dealt with following Britain's withdrawal from the EU.

The position paper - which will be released on Tuesday - will state that close judicial co-operation will be "crucial" for millions of EU citizens living in the UK, and Britons living on the continent, as well as businesses which buy, sell and invest across borders, and the many ordinary people who get caught up in legal disputes.

The proposals are designed to cover a wide-range of cases, covering business disputes with EU-based companies and British consumers taking legal action over defective products supplied by firms on the continent, to divorce, custody or child maintenance battles involving families with members resident in one of the 27 remaining EU states.

They are designed to ensure that it is clear which country's courts will hear a case, which country's laws will be used to resolve it, and how judgements in one country will be enforced in another.

Currently the UK is part of the EU's civil judicial co-operation system which provides a clear set of rules to manage cross-border disputes.