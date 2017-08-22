Afghanistan: Trump plans to adopt policies he criticised

Credit: PA

For months, no one has been able to answer the simple question: What is America's strategy in Afghanistan? In a prime-time TV speech at a military base outside of Washington, President Trump last night tried to impose his version of strategic clarity. "We are not nation-building again. We are killing terrorists." This was a leader who read carefully from an Autocue - too carefully, suggesting that he was simply reading someone else's words - as he performed the greatest reversal so far of his young and wild Presidency.

For years he has mocked Obama's tactics in Afghanistan. By Twitter, four years ago, he advocated a simple withdrawal from America's longest war. This is what Trump tweeted in November 2013: “We have wasted an enormous amount of blood and treasure in Afghanistan. Their government has zero appreciation. Let’s get out!” And for good measure, he drove home the message with this policy prescription: “Let’s get out of Afghanistan. Our troops are being killed by the Afghanis we train and we waste billions there. Nonsense! Rebuild the USA.”