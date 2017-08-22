Comic coins 'funniest joke' of the Edinburgh Fringe

"I'm not a fan of the new pound coin, but then again, I hate all change."

This line secured comedian Ken Cheng the best joke award at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The gag from his show 'Ken Cheng: Chinese Comedian' won 33% of a public vote on a shortlist picked by comedy critics for Dave's Funniest Joke Of The Fringe.

Previous winners of the award include Tim Vine, Stewart Francis and Zoe Lyons.