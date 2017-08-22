Deadly earthquake rocks Italian holiday island

An earthquake has hit the Italian resort island of Ischia, killing at least one person and trapping around six others under collapsed buildings.

Police said all but one of the people known to be trapped were responding to rescuers and were expected to be extracted alive.

One person however, wasn't responding, raising worries the death toll could rise, said Giovanni Salerno of the financial police.

The hardest-hit area was Casamicciola, on the northern part of the island.

There was great discrepancy in the magnitude reported: Italy's national volcanology agency put the initial magnitude at 3.6.

The U.S. Geological Survey gave it a magnitude of 4.3 as did the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

At least one hotel and parts of a hospital were evacuated.