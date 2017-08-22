Dominic Chappell: Man who bought BHS for £1 to be prosecuted

Dominic Chappell, the former owner of BHS, is to be prosecuted by The Pensions Regulator for failing to provide information to an investigation into the sale of the collapsed retailer.

Mr Chappell faces three charges of neglecting or refusing to provide information and documents without a reasonable excuse.

The former bankrupt headed up Retail Acquisitions, the company that acquired BHS for £1 from billionaire Sir Philip Green in 2015.

Under Mr Chappell's tenure as owner of BHS, £8.4 million was taken out of the chain by Retail Acquisitions, with £6 million still owed when it collapsed last year.

BHS plunged into administration last year, impacting 11,000 jobs and around 19,000 pension holders, leaving a £571 million pension deficit.

Retail Acquisitions was put into liquidation in May although Mr Chappell said at the time he would challenge the court ruling.