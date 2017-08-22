Geoffrey Boycott apologises after alleged racist comment

Cricket pundit Geoffrey Boycott is to continue at the BBC after making an alleged racist comment and apologising.

The former England and Yorkshire batsman reportedly suggested he would have a better chance of being knighted if he "blacked up", according to the Daily Mirror.

The 76-year-old has since apologised unreservedly for his "unacceptable" and "clearly wrong" comments.

Boycott will remain on Test Match Special, the BBC's flagship cricket programme, a spokesperson for the corporation said.

They added: "He has rightly apologised unreservedly for these clearly unacceptable comments.

"He will be part of the team for the West Indies Tests."