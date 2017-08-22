George Osborne urges HS3 rail link for Northern England

Former chancellor George Osborne has called on the Prime Minister to commit to building a high-speed rail link from Liverpool to Hull to unlock the north of England's economic potential.

The ex-Tory MP said a "northern powerhouse" rail network connecting the west and east coasts must be planned for as the Government presses ahead with HS2.

So far, 80,000 people have signed a petition demanding more investment in transport outside of London and the South East.

Earlier this year it emerged that more than half of England's annual £32.7 billion transport budget is spent in London, while an independent study by think tank the Institute of Public Policy Research (IPPR) North found that £1,943 is spent per head in London on current or planned transport infrastructure projects, compared to an average of just £427 in the north.

It is estimated that investment in the north, including the HS3 rail-link, could create up to 850,000 jobs and generate £97 billion for the economy.

Mr Osborne, chairman of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, said the body wanted a Government commitment to build links across the North, starting with a line across the Pennines.

Writing in The Financial Times, Mr Osborne said: "The Northern Powerhouse Rail fits with Mrs May's stated objective of building an economy that works for everyone.

"Far be it from me to offer advice to the Prime Minister on how to relaunch her premiership this autumn, but making this big commitment to the North at the Conservative conference in Manchester would not be a bad place to start."

The 46-year-old conceded that HS3 would "not be cheap", with some estimates for the Pennine construction reaching £7 billion, but added that "this new railway would really transform the northern economy".

Andy Koss, Chief Executive of Drax Power, a biomass and coal-powered station near Selby, said it can currently take trains up to 10 hours to transport biomass the 90 miles from Liverpool to the North Yorkshire power station.

He estimated that HS3 could cut the journey times by between four and seven hours.

While Liverpool metro mayor Steve Rotheram said the case for Northern Powerhouse Rail is focused on the need for "a balanced, productive and resilient" UK economy, he continued: "Of course, one cannot pass over the fact that George Osborne could have made a practical rather than merely rhetorical contribution to rebalancing the UK economy during his lengthy tenure as chancellor of the exchequer."