German police seize 5,000 Donald Trump-shaped ecstasy pills

Police in Germany have seized 5,000 Donald Trump-shaped ecstasy pills.

The little orange tablets - which have an estimated street value of almost £36,000 - and were vaguely face-shaped, had a replica of the US President's face on their fronts and the word "Trump" and some stars on the back.

Traffic police discovered the commander-in-chief-shaped pills and a large amount of cash, during a random traffic stop near the northern town of Osnabrück on Saturday evening.