Hollywood gender pay gap revealed as top earners published

The world's highest-paid actress earned less in the past 12 months than the 14 top-paid actors in Hollywood and Bollywood, it has been revealed.

According to annual figures released by Forbes, La La Land star Emma Stone earned $26 million (£20.2m) in the past year, pipping Jennifer Aniston at the top of the list.

However, figures published on Tuesday showed 14 male stars in the film industry earned more than 28-year-old Oscar-winner Stone, with just three women in the top 20.

Mark Wahlberg, 46, was named Hollywood's highest-paid actor, collecting $68m (£53m) over the same period.

Previous number one Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was pushed into second on the male list, earning $65m (£50.6m), with Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel third on $54.5m (£42.5m).