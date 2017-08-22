- ITV Report
Rain in the north tonight. Mostly dry, mild and humid elsewhere.
Heavy thundery rain across Northern Ireland and western Scotland will slowly move east across Scotland and parts northern England overnight.
Weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office. Intense downpours will lead to localised flooding of roads. Some travel disruption is likely through into the morning commute. The rain will continue to clear eastwards during tomorrow morning.
Elsewhere it will be mild and dry tonight, with clear spells for a time.