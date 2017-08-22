Torso of a woman found in search for Swedish journalist who went missing on amateur submarine

The headless torso of a woman has been found close to where police believe a Swedish journalist may have died while on a privately built submarine, Danish police have said.

The body had no arms, legs or head and was found by a passer-by, Jens Moller Jensen, who is heading the investigation, said.

Mr Jensen said it was "too early" to say whether the grim find was the body of 30-year-old Kim Wall, the Swedish journalist who went missing more than a week ago after a trip on the submarine.

The submarine's owner, 46-year-old Peter Madsen, a Danish inventor, was arrested in connection with Ms Wall's disappearance after the submarine sank off Denmark's coast on August 11.

He is being held on preliminary manslaughter charges, police said.