- ITV Report
Torso of a woman found in search for Swedish journalist who went missing on amateur submarine
The headless torso of a woman has been found close to where police believe a Swedish journalist may have died while on a privately built submarine, Danish police have said.
The body had no arms, legs or head and was found by a passer-by, Jens Moller Jensen, who is heading the investigation, said.
Mr Jensen said it was "too early" to say whether the grim find was the body of 30-year-old Kim Wall, the Swedish journalist who went missing more than a week ago after a trip on the submarine.
The submarine's owner, 46-year-old Peter Madsen, a Danish inventor, was arrested in connection with Ms Wall's disappearance after the submarine sank off Denmark's coast on August 11.
He is being held on preliminary manslaughter charges, police said.
Mr Madsen has denied any wrongdoing and initially told police he he had dropped Ms Wall off on a redeveloped island in Copenhagen's harbour.
The inventor later said that she died in an accident onboard the craft and that he had buried her in an unspecified location at sea.
The International Women's Media Foundation said it was "deeply saddened" to receive confirmation that Wall had died.
"She was dogged in her pursuit of important and sometimes quirky stories. She was adored by those who knew her," the organisation said in a statement.
Mr Madsen built his his 40-tonne, 60ft submarine, UC3 Nautilus, in 2008 after a successful crowdfunding campaign.
Ms Wall was last seen atop the Nautilus submarine on August 10, about to embark on a brief ride in the vessel as she researched a profile about Mr Madsen.
The journalist's boyfriend alerted authorities that the sub had not returned from a test run, police said.