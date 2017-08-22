Tribute to mother-of-five who died in the Grenfell Tower tragedy

A family has paid tribute to a "selfless" mother-of-five as she was identified as one of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The Metropolitan Police said it has now formally identified Sakina Afrasehabi, 65, as one of the victims of the devastating blaze, which killed at least 80 people.

In a statement the family said: "Sakina was a loving mother-of-five, who is much missed by all of us.

"She was completely selfless in all she did and always put other people first."