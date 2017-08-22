We will 'fight to win' in Afghanistan says Trump

Donald Trump has reconfirmed his nation's commitment to securing peace in Afghanistan, saying the US military will "fight to win" in the country.

The president said he would not be commenting on troop numbers, and that America's enemies "must never know our plans", as he laid out his strategy for battling terrorism in the region.

In an address to the nation from Fort Myer in Virginia, Trump was light on detail but heavy on promises, as he told allies to boost troops and spending on the Afghanistan war in line with the US.

He also had a warning for Pakistan - saying it has "much to lose by continuing to harbour criminals and terrorists".

The decision on Afghanistan suggests a change of heart for the president.

In November 2013, Trump said on Twitter: "We have wasted an enormous amount of blood and treasure in Afghanistan. Their government has zero appreciation. Let's get out!"

Here are the key points from Trump's address.