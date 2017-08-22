Weather: Rain in northwest, elsewhere dry and humid

After a grey and misty start in places many southern and eastern areas can expect to see a fine day with some locally very warm sunshine developing.

However, one or two sharp showers are possible, and across many northern and northwestern parts of Britain it will generally be cloudier.

Here some showery rain is likely, which could turn particularly heavy and possibly thundery across Northern Ireland and the southwest of Scotland later.

In the sunshine in the south temperatures should widely climb into the low twenties, and could peak at 27 Celsius (81F).