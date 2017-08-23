- ITV Report
A drier and brighter afternoon for most
Today is a fresher day for many, we lose the humid air that has been across us. After flooding and thundery rain overnight and this morning, we see a big improvement in our weather this afternoon with brighter skies and dry for most. We are seeing some showers however, mainly across Northern Ireland.
The last of today's rain will clear from northeast Scotland during this evening, leaving much of the UK dry overnight. A few showers will affect western parts.