Britain outlines plans for post-Brexit break away from European Court of Justice

Legal experts meanwhile have warned Britain could end up in a position where it is likely to have to follow ECJ rulings if it wants to remain closely linked to the single market and customs union - despite the fact leaving the ECJ is a key goal of many Brexiteers.

With Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer saying the move appeared to contradict the "red line" laid out by Mrs May in a prominent speech earlier this year.

Critics however have already argued that the paper's pledge to end "direct" jurisdiction falls short of Prime Minister Theresa May's previous promise that "we are not leaving (the EU) only to return to the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice".

The paper is also expected to state that Britain is in a "position of strength" to forge new judicial arrangements for dealing with disputes with the remaining 27-nation bloc after leaving the EU.

It is expected that the paper will argue that it is not "necessary or appropriate" for the ECJ to have direct jurisdiction over Britain once it becomes a non-member state.

The government will outline its plans for a post-Brexit break away from the European Court of Justice (ECJ) today as a position paper from David Davis's Department for Exiting the EU is released.

The role of the European Court of Justice on a post-Brexit Britain has been a topic of keen debate throughout early negotiations.

The European Court is in charge of ensuring member states abide by EU law and it plays a key role in settling disputes between countries and EU institutions, with its rulings binding on all member states.

Since Britain's departure from the EU was announced the European Commission has insisted the Luxembourg-based court should continue to oversee the rights of EU citizens living in Britain after Brexit but Brexiteers have called for a more defined break from the court.

But Wednesday's position paper from the DExEU, which comes before the third round of formal Brexit talks in Brussels next week, is already being seen by some as a more watered down position from the government.

The new document will insists that it is "normal" for the EU to strike agreements with third countries without the ECJ having direct jurisdiction over enforcement and dispute resolution and argue that there is "no precedent" requiring this in the case of a future UK-EU agreement.

However the paper details have been seen by some as somewhat of a backtrack for the government.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable said it was "sensible and long overdue climbdown", adding "the Government seems to have belatedly accepted it won't be possible to end the EU court's influence in the UK without damaging our free trade and security co-operation with Europe".

Labour MP Chuka Umunna, a leading supporter of the Open Britain campaign against a hard Brexit, said: "Despite what Leave campaigners claimed, ministers seem to be hinting that total judicial sovereignty is impossible.

"It appears that the Government realises that European judges will have some say over what happens in Britain, whether we are in the single market or not."

Sir Keir Starmer added: "The repeated reference to ending the "direct jurisdiction" of the ECJ is potentially significant.

"This appears to contradict the red line laid out in the Prime Minister's Lancaster House speech and the Government's white paper, which stated there could be no future role of the ECJ and that all laws will be interpreted by judges in this country."

Speaking ahead of the document's publication, a UK Government spokesman said they had "long been clear that in leaving the EU we will bring an end to the direct jurisdiction of the Court of Justice of the European Union in the UK."

He said: "It is in the interests of both the UK and the EU, and of our citizens and businesses, that the rights and obligations agreed between us can be relied upon and enforced in appropriate ways.

"It is also in everyone's interest that, where disputes arise between the UK and the EU on the application or interpretation of these obligations, those disputes can be resolved efficiently and effectively.

"This paper takes the next steps as we prepare to engage constructively to negotiate our approach to this."