Child neglect reports in UK rise by more than 60% in five years

Reports of child neglect in the UK have risen by more than 60% in the last five years, prompting a leading children's charity to warn that the nation is "failing our most vulnerable children".

It comes as children's charity NSPCC revealed that it had dealt with nearly 19,500 calls and emails from concerned adults in 2016/17 with almost nine in 10 of those calls proving serious enough to be referred to social services or the police.

According to the NSPCC the figures constitute the highest number of child neglect reports it has handled in a year but the full scale of the problem could be "much greater".

NSPCC chief executive Peter Wanless said it was "vital we understand the true nature and scale of child neglect in the UK so we can collectively tackle the fundamental causes" and called for "a Government-commissioned, nationwide prevalence study on child abuse and neglect" to be undertaken.