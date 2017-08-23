Cyclist convicted of 'furious driving' over mother-of-two's death

Credit: PA

A cyclist who fatally ploughed his bike into a mother-of-two as she crossed a London street has been found guilty of causing bodily harm by wanton and furious driving, but cleared of manslaughter. Charlie Alliston, 20, was travelling at 18mph on a fixed-wheel track bicycle with no front brakes - illegal on the road - when he crashed into Kim Briggs. Alliston was travelling at 18mph when he hit the HR consultant as she crossed Old Street in east London on February 12 last year. The 44-year-old suffered "catastrophic" head injuries in the collision and died a week later in hospital.

Prosecutors took the unprecedented step of bringing a manslaughter charge due to the unusually grave circumstances of the case. During the Old Bailey trial Alliston said he did not know the bike was illegal on the road and told jurors he was not riding recklessly. Alliston shouted had twice shouted at Mrs Briggs to get out of the way but failed to stop or avoid the head-on collision. He is also reported to have continued to shout at her as she lay in the road with head injuries. Mr Briggs paid tribute to his "wonderful" wife, with whom he had a daughter aged 11 and a son aged 14. In a statement read in court he said: "She was quick to smile, slow to judge and even slower to anger." Mr Briggs said the trial had been "gruelling and painful", adding: "Out of this senseless carnage, I shall try to bring change to the law and change to attitudes. Perhaps in this way I can honour my wife."

