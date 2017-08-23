Donald Trump hits out at media over its reporting of his Charlottesville response

Donald Trump has hit out at the media over its coverage of his reaction to the violence in Charlottesville earlier this month, claiming news outlets misrepresented him and branding them "the source of division" in the US.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, he blamed the press for its reporting of his response to the deadly clashes in Charlottesville in which a woman died when a car ploughed into anti-fascist protesters opposing a major white nationalist march.

Claiming that the media "would rather getting ratings and clicks than tell the truth" Mr Trump said that he had swiftly condemned what had happened but that this was not reflected in reports at the time.

He said: "They don't want to report that I spoke out forcefully against hatred, bigotry and violence and strongly condemned the Neo-Nazis, the white supremacists and the KKK."

Mr Trump had previously been criticised by both democrats and fellow Republicans who denounced him after he placed the blame for the violence on “both sides" and for claiming liberal groups in addition to white supremacist were responsible for the violence.