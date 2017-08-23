Driver of van from Spain held after 'terror threat' in Rotterdam

The driver of a van from Spain is being questioned by police in the Dutch city of Rotterdam after a "terror threat" that caused the cancellation of a rock concert.

Ahmed Aboutaleb, the city's mayor, said officers stopped a van with Spanish licence plates containing a number of gas bottles close to the venue where the concert was due to take place.

American rock group Allah-Las, a four-piece band from Los Angeles, were due to perform on Wednesday night at a former grain silo called Maassilo but the venue was evacuated before the show began because of the threat.

Police took action after a warning from authorities in Spain, which was the victim of terror attacks that killed 15 people in Barcelona and Cambrils last week.

A Rotterdam police spokesman said: "Police took this information seriously enough that after discussion with organisers it was decided to cancel the event."

Dutch television showed officers in body armour outside Maassilo and what appeared to be members of the band leaving the venue in a white van with a police escort.