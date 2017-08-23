Fresh calls for 'fair transport deal' for the north

Demands for the Government to deliver a fair deal on transport for the north of England are set to be made by political and business leaders later today.

Calls for more investment in the regions transport links is expected to come as leaders of councils including Sheffield, Newcastle and Manchester meet for a summit in Leeds that has been described as an "unprecedented gathering".

Liverpool city region metro mayor Steve Rotheram and representatives from various business groups will be also be among the other conference delegates arguing for more financial backing to transform rail connections across the north.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, who will speak at the summit, said: "We are getting organised and demanding the Government keeps all of its promises to people here and delivers a fair funding deal for the north of England.

"We are not against our capital city developing world-class infrastructure but it cannot be at the expense of the north. People here have put up with clapped-out trains and congested roads for long enough."

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling however, said the region's leaders should take control themselves rather than blaming the Government.

He said: "The success of northern transport depends on the North itself."