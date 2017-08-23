Hospital refuses £2,500 donation from men dressed as female nurses

Hospital bosses have refused to accept a charitable donation raised by men dressed as female nurses, saying the fundraisers' costumes were "insulting".

Locals raised £2,500 for Ludlow Hospital, but administrators with the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust turned down the money saying the fundraisers' dress was "highly-sexualised" and "demeaning".

The annual Ludlow Bed Push - which seems participants in fancy dress out collecting funds, these days without a hospital bed as modern ones are too valuable - has raised about £90,000 since 1987.

But in a letter to the Ludlow Hospital League of Friends this year, Jan Ditheridge, chief executive of the trust, said she was uncomfortable with how the event had portrayed medics.

Ms Ditheridge and the chair of the trust, Mike Ridley, said: "The presentation of men dressed as female nurses in a highly-sexualised and demeaning way is wrong, very outdated and insulting to the profession."

As a consequence, they said, they were refusing to accept the donation.