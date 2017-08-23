Hillary Clinton says her 'skin crawled' during TV debate with Donald Trump

Hillary Clinton said her 'skin crawled' at Donald Trump's behaviour during their TV debate. Credit: AP

Hillary Clinton revealed she considered telling Donald Trump to "back up, you creep" in an infamous election television debate. The Democratic Presidential nominee is giving her first detailed account of her failed race to become the first female US president in a her memoir What Happened. Mrs Clinton said she had "let down" her supporters and admitted that she had a long list of regrets in extracts read out on MSNBC's Morning Joe show on Wednesday But she also accused her rival Donald Trump of playing dirty, accusing him of trying to physically "intimidate" her by repeatedly "looming" behind her during their second television debate.

We were on a small stage and no matter where I walked, he followed me closely, staring at me, making faces. It was incredibly uncomfortable, he was literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled. – Hillary Clinton

Mrs Clinton wonders if she should have challenged Trump over his his effort to intimidate her. Credit: AP

Mrs Clinton points out that the debate came just two days after Mr Trump's "grab them by the p***y" comments about sexually assaulting women had come to light. In the book, she recalls considering turning around to to say: "Back up, you creep. I know you love to intimidate women but you can’t intimidate me, so back up." Looking back, she admitted wondering whether she should have chosen to address his actions. "It certainly would have been better TV," she said. "Maybe I have over-learned the lesson of staying calm, biting my tongue, digging my fingernails into a clenched fist, smiling all the while, determined to present a composed face to the world."

Mrs Clinton said she still re-ran decisions from the election in her head constantly. Credit: AP