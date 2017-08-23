Identity theft cases soar to 'epidemic' levels

The number of identity theft cases reported in the UK has soared to "epidemic levels", experts have revealed.

New figures released by a leading fraud prevention group show nearly 500 identity frauds are reported every day with people aged between 31-40 and 41-50 the most likely groups to fall victim to impersonation scams.

According to the statistics from fraud prevention body Cifas in total some 89,201 ID frauds were registered in the UK from January to June this year, and four in five of those reported happened in cyber space.

In the majority of the scams, fraudsters pretended to be someone to buy a product or take out a loan in someone else's name and often victims did not realise that they had been targeted until a bill arrived for something they did not buy or they experienced problems with their credit rating.