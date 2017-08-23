Milk debate turns sour as toddler runs amok in news studio

Debates are often lively on ITV News, but when two siblings joined Alastair Stewart at lunchtime for a piece on milk allergies, it all turned a bit sour.

George Wronka appeared on television with his mother Lucy to tell the nation about his cows' milk allergy, after it was announced new guidelines are being issued to stop doctors missing the allergy in infants.

However, it was George's sister Iris who stole the show when she decided to climb on the studio desk and go for a wander.

It's not the first time that toddlers have run riot in the studio, with Sol Smith-Ryan unable to sit still when he appeared on the news with his parents to discuss the bionic arm his father built for him using an Xbox and a 3D printer.