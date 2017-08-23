Naomi Campbell attacks lack of diversity at British Vogue

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has hit out at the lack of diversity at British Vogue by sharing a picture of the editorial staff which does not include any non-white employees.

In an Instagram post, the 47-year-old - who has joined the fashion magazine as a contributing editor - said she hopes to see an "inclusive and diverse" staff now Edward Enninful has taken over from Alexandra Shulman as editor-in-chief.

The image, printed in the last edition of Vogue produced under Shulman, shows the editorial staff.

Campbell captioned it saying: "This is the staff photo of @britishvogue under the previous editor #AlexandraSchulman.

"Looking forward to an inclusive and diverse staff now that @edward_enninful is the editor."