Political divisions in Phoenix as police use tear gas to disperse Trump rally protesters

The president came to Phoenix to hold a high-profile campaign-style rally, even if the campaign ended nine months ago.

Despite the pleas of the city's mayor to stay away, Trump was undeterred and he once more excoriated the media - his favourite target - blaming the TV networks for reporting the chaos surrounding his administration.

This was Trump once more in provocative, combative, and divisive mood.

The measured president of Monday night announcing the Afghan strategy is a distant memory.