Pound slumps to eight-year low against the euro on Brexit uncertainty

The pound has sunk to an an eight-year low against the euro.

Uncertainty over Brexit in the UK and strong economic data from Europe both contributed to the slump in the British currency.

It was down 0.5% to 1.083 versus the euro as the London market closed - the lowest level since October 2009.

It means that one British pound is worth just €1.08 - and many exchanges are now charging more than a pound for a Euro.

The rate will hit holidaymakers heading abroad for the bank holiday weekend.

It will also prove grim timing for the UK Government as it attempts to reassure citizens over its plans for Brexit.

The pound was also struggling against the US dollar, down 0.2% at 1.278 ($1.28).