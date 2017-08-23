Trump calls for unity in America, 24 hours after Phoenix clashes

Donald Trump has called for unity in America as he struck a more conciliatory tone than 24 hours earlier.

On Tuesday night, the US president took aim at his opponents at a campaign-style rally in Phoenix, lashing out at Democrats in Congress and the "fake news" media, while protesters clashed with police outside the venue.

But addressing veterans at an American Legion conference on Wednesday in Reno, Nevada, the Republican spoke in measured tones and stuck to his prepared remarks.

He said all Americans must learn the same work ethic, patriotism and devotion as veterans.

Mr Trump said: "We are here to hold you up as an example of strength, courage and resolve that our country will need to overcome the many challenges that we face."

He added: "We are not defined by the colour of our skin, the figure on our paycheck or the party of our politics. We are defined by our shared humanity."