Charles 'was there for us' when Diana died, Prince Harry says

Prince Harry has paid tribute to his father, Prince Charles and the Queen for the way they handled the fallout from the death of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997.

The Prince – who was 12 years old at the time - also spoke of his anger about the pictures which were taken of his mother as she lay dying in the back of her car in Paris.

Both Harry and his brother Prince William have been speaking in a BBC documentary which will be broadcast just before the twentieth anniversary of their mother’s death.

In Diana, 7 Days, they recount the days between her death on that Saturday night in Paris – and her funeral, a week later.

And they reflect on the much criticised decision by the Queen to keep the family at Balmoral Castle when the country was calling for her and the rest of the Royal Family to return to London.

In the previous documentary on ITV in which the princes spoke for the first – and last time – of their mother’s legacy, neither mentioned the role of their father, Prince Charles during the 90 minute programme.

In this programme, Prince Harry did speak about the Prince of Wales: “One of the hardest things for a parent to have to do is to tell your children that your other parent has died.”

Harry said: “He was there for us. He was the one of the two left. He tried to do his best and to make sure that we were protected and looked after but he was going through the same grieving process as well.”

Prince William told the programme he asked himself again and again: “Why me, what have I done?”