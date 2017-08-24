At least eight missing after massive mudslide hits Swiss village

Eight people are missing and more are unaccounted for after a huge mudslide hit a Swiss Alpine village.

The slide, which measured 3 on the Richter scale - as powerful as a mini earthquake - left a trail of destruction in its path.

Roads turned to rivers and bridges collapsed under the weight of the mud and water.

The whole village of Bondo near the Swiss-Italian border has been evacuated, but so far none of the missing have been found.