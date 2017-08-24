- ITV Report
Giant panda Tian Tian believed to be pregnant, say Edinburgh Zoo
Tian Tian the giant panda is believed to be pregnant, say keepers at Edinburgh Zoo.
The UK's only female giant panda could be expecting her cub as early as Friday, the zoo said in a letter to the Scottish Government.
However they have warned that it is not yet certain whether they will be hearing the patter of tiny paws.
Tian Tian (meaning Sweetie) arrived at Edinburgh along with her mate Yang Guang (Sunshine) in December 2011.
Keepers have repeatedly tried to breed the pair, but there have been several lost pregnancies along the way.
Panda reproduction is a notoriously tricky process, with females only ovulating once a year.
Artificial insemination was attempted for a fifth time after the zoo's male panda Yang Guang was unreceptive to natural mating.
Giant panda foetuses do not start to develop until the final weeks of gestation - and the pregnancy can easily be lost.
If Tian Tian does produce a cub, it will be sent to China at age two, mimicking natural dispersal age in the wild.
Tian Tian and Yang Guang are the only giant pandas living in the UK, and are on loan from China for a decade.