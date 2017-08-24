Shares plummet as up to £125m wiped off Dixons Carphone profits in wake of Brexit vote

Share prices for Dixons Carphone plummetted on Thursday as the firm warned up to £125 million could be wiped from its yearly income thanks to the Brexit vote.

The collapse in the pound following last year's referendum has caused the price of mobile phones to soar - meaning customers are holding on to handsets for longer, bosses at the electricals giant said.

In an unscheduled trading update, the company discussed "challenging conditions" which have cut pre-tax profit predictions for the year down from between £460m and £485m to £360m to £440m.

It's also well below the £501m raked in last year.