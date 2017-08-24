- ITV Report
-
Shares plummet as up to £125m wiped off Dixons Carphone profits in wake of Brexit vote
Share prices for Dixons Carphone plummetted on Thursday as the firm warned up to £125 million could be wiped from its yearly income thanks to the Brexit vote.
The collapse in the pound following last year's referendum has caused the price of mobile phones to soar - meaning customers are holding on to handsets for longer, bosses at the electricals giant said.
In an unscheduled trading update, the company discussed "challenging conditions" which have cut pre-tax profit predictions for the year down from between £460m and £485m to £360m to £440m.
It's also well below the £501m raked in last year.
Shares plunged by more than 25 per cent as the news broke to investors.
Chief executive Sebastian James said he did not believe the market would correct itself before the end of March.
The British pound has dropped 14 per cent against the US dollar and 17 per cent against the euro since the referendum on June 23, 2016.