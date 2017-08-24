Teenagers to receive first GCSEs under new grading system

Students will find out their GCSE results on Thursday following the biggest shake-up of exams in England for a generation .

Teenagers across Wales, Northern Ireland and England will get their results, with much of the focus on the effect of the English reforms.

Under the reforms, traditional A* to G grades are being gradually replaced with a 9 to 1 system, with 9 the highest mark.

English and maths - key GCSEs for all teenagers - are the first to move over, with other subjects following in the next two years.

Just a small proportion of entries are expected to score the highest result. Around 2% of hundreds of thousands of English language entries by 16-year-olds in England are estimated to score a grade 9, while 3% of maths GCSEs are expected to gain this result.

Ahead of the results, school leaders warned the reforms are already causing teenagers more stress and anxiety, and this is likely to increase as more subjects switch to the new system.

Association of School and College Leaders general secretary Geoff Barton said: "We know from numerous reports that there is a rising tide of mental health issues among young people and we are concerned the new exams will make the situation worse.

"The new GCSEs are more challenging, and there are more papers, and this is putting severe pressure on young people.

"We support a robust qualification system, but it has to be balanced against the welfare of young people, and we are not sure the balance in the new system is correct."

The grading switch is part of wider reforms designed to make GCSEs more rigorous and challenging.

A grade 7 is broadly equivalent to an A under the old system, while a 4 is broadly equivalent to a C.

It is predicted that many teenagers who would have gained the highest possible grade last year will not do so this summer.

Schools Minister Nick Gibb said: "A new grading system was needed to distinguish between the old and the new reformed GCSEs.

"The new grading system also provides stretch for the highest performers by showing greater distinction between the top marks."