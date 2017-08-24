Tests reveal British Standard fire alarms have 'wildly varying' response times

Safety concerns for British Standard-approved fire alarms have been raised after tests revealed large variations in the time they take to sound, with one failing to go off at all.

The Which? investigation found that smoke alarms can have "wildly varying" response times while still having met the standard and received the Kitemark certification.

What did the tests involve?

The investigation consisted of four controlled fire tests involving smouldering wood, solvent, plastic and cotton fires on 15 different smoke alarms.

In two of the tests, the Devolo Home Control Smoke Detector failed to sound at all.

Across all four types of tests, there was a pattern of largely varying response times.

In the smouldering wood test, the First alert SA300Q and the EI Electronics Ei3500S took more than nine minutes to trigger, while the Nest Protect Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm were over four minutes quicker to sound.