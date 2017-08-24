Tonight: Can Crooks Hack Your Home?

TONIGHT reporter Georgie Barrat investigates how hackers can put our security at risk. In 2017 the average UK home is now more connected than ever before. Many of us own devices which are Wi-Fi enabled, and connect straight to the internet - from smart TVs and baby monitors, to smoke alarms and fridges. Collectively these bits of technology are known as the Internet of Things, and by 2025 it’s predicted that there will be over 75 billion of them in the world - which equates to at least 10 for every home.

The average UK home is now more connected than ever before Credit: ITV/Tonight

But while living in tech-savvy houses will bring plenty of benefits there’s also growing concern about the security of the things we’re installing in our homes. James Lyne, Global Head of Security at Sophos, told TONIGHT:

“These devices do represent a significant new opportunity for attackers to get into your network, to use these devices to steal information. The sharks have smelt the blood in the water. They’re circling. We’re really just seeing the beginning of their interest.” – James Lyne, Global Head of Security at Sophos

A poll of 2000 people specially commissioned for TONIGHT found one in five have been targeted by hackers in the past. And statistics show that there were more computer misuse crimes in the UK last year than those reported for criminal damage or violence against a person. The Woodhouse family in Morecambe enjoy using technology and have a number of connected devices in their home. With the family’s permission, we invited a team of tech industry experts to target their home using the same techniques real hackers would.

The Woodhouse's take part in a hacking experiment on Tonight - ITV at 7:30pm on Thursday 24th August Credit: ITV/Tonight

In a matter of days, the experts were able to hack into their Wi-Fi network. This then enabled them to hack into a baby monitor to view the live camera feed, and listen through the baby monitor microphone. They were also able to control the content on the family’s television screen, by manipulating the family’s streaming device. Professor Mark West, Information Security Lead at Roke, explains the best way to keep your Wi-Fi network secure:

“As you add more devices into a home there’s greater range of things that hackers can go and target and they only need to find one weak spot to be able to get in... I think the most important thing we can do to protect ourselves from cyber-crime is look after passwords.” – Professor Mark West, Information Security Lead at Roke

Professor Mark West, Information Security Lead at Roke led the experiment Credit: ITV/Tonight

And yet many of us don’t look after our passwords. In our exclusive TONIGHT poll over 50% of people said they only change passwords when prompted or worse still, never. It’s not just devices inside the house that can be hacked. In the programme, Georgie Barrat meets Carl and Rachel Jones from the West Midlands who became victims of hacking in February this year, when their 7 seater family car was stolen straight off their drive. Undeterred by the family’s security cameras, the thieves used a hacking device to target the car’s keyless ignition. CCTV footage owned by the family shows how the thieves, armed with weapons, managed to steal the car in a matter of seconds.

As we become increasingly connected there are now growing calls for manufacturers to do more to make sure their products are secure. Dr Ian Levy, Technical Director at the National Cyber Security Centre, told TONIGHT:

“Our job, in the National Cyber Security Centre is to try and incentivise industry to build better security in by default, so that when you go buy something you don’t have to worry too much about how you make it secure once you get it home. We want a government kite mark, effectively, that says, if you buy this, it’s basically secure, and it’ll be looked after for the life of the product.” – Dr Ian Levy, Technical Director at the National Cyber Security Centre

Georgie Barrat leads the investigation into, Can Crooks Hack Your Home? ITV - Thursday 24th August at 7:30pm Credit: ITV/Tonight

And it seems that many consumers support this idea. In our TONIGHT poll 84% said they want manufacturers to certify their connected products are secure. But there’s also plenty we can do ourselves to ensure we don’t become the victims of home hacking. Follow these top tips to stay secure: