UK cuts 'have created a human catastrophe for disabled people'

Cuts to social services have "totally neglected" the needs of disabled people and created a "human catastrophe", the chairwoman of a UN human rights committee has said.

Theresia Degener, who leads the UN's Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), accused British politicians of failing vulnerable members of society.

UK officials have also faced allegations of misrepresenting the impact of policies through unanswered questions, misused statistics and statements on policies and legislation.

Ms Degener said evidence seen by the committee and a review it carried out last year made clear the impact of austerity policies in the disabled.

She said the controversial "fit to work" tests were based on a correct assumption that disabled people could find employment.

"However, evidence before us now and in our inquiry procedure as published in our 2016 report reveals that social cut policies have led to a human catastrophe in your country, totally neglecting the vulnerable situation people with disabilities find themselves in."