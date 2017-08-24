Net international migration to the UK falls to three-year low, new figures show

Net long-term migration to the UK is at its lowest level for three years, latest figures show.

The drop comes as the rate of EU nationals leaving the country increased.

When the difference between arrivals to and departures from the UK were calculated, the number of foreign nationals estimated to have moved to Britain in the year ending March was 246,000 - a fall of 81,000 compared to 12 months prior.

The Office for National Statistics revealed that numbers of EU citizens moving to Britain in that period had dropped by 51,000.

Thursday's figures indicated that the 2016 vote to leave the EU "may" be having knock-on effects on migration, the ONS said.