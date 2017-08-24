$758.7m ticket holder is biggest ever US lottery winner

One lucky person in Massachusetts is sitting on the biggest winning lottery ticket in US history.

The holder overcame odds of 292.2 million to one and around 170 million other competitors to claim the $758.7m (£593m) rollover Powerball jackpot.

It is the second-largest US lottery pot behind the $1.6bn (£1.25bn) prize won in January last year.

However that prize was shared by three ticket holders.

The latest winner, who bought the ticket at Handy Variety in Watertown near Boston, has the option of taking the jackpot in chunks or collecting an instant but taxable payout of $480.5m (£375.5m).