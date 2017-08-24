USS McCain: Body found is not one of 10 missing sailors

A body found at sea is not one of 10 American sailors missing after a US destroyer collided with an oil tanker near Singapore.

The remains were discovered by Malaysian forces helping the search of the USS John S McCain's flooded compartments.

They will now be handed back to Malaysian authorities to determine who they belong to.

Marine Corps divers continuing to search for the sailors have found remains in the flooded compartments of McCain, which is docked at Singapore's naval base, but the Navy has not disclosed any details.

Five of the 10 missing sailors have so far been named by relatives.

The 7th Fleet said four sailors injured in the collision and taken to a Singapore hospital for treatment were released on Wednesday.