Bank Holiday Weekend: fine in the south, sunshine and showers in the north

This Evening and Tonight:

There will be further rain over Scotland tonight, but drier, clearer conditions will emerge in Northern Ireland and western Scotland later. Elsewhere, fairly cloudy a few showers in central and northern England. Some fog patches are likely in the south.

Saturday:

Rain gradually clearing Scotland with sunny spells and isolated heavy showers following. Mainly dry with sunny spells elsewhere, with the odd shower possible. Feeling warm in the south.

ITV weather presenter Amanda Houston with the latest forecast: