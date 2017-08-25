- ITV Report
Man with knife shot after attacking soldiers in Brussels
A knife-wielding attacker has been shot after targeting soldiers on patrol in Brussels.
Police confirmed that a man had been "neutralised" after the attack on several soldiers.
A spokesman for the Belgian Federal Police declined to say whether the attacker had killed by the shot.
Belgium's anti-terror crisis center added that the situation was "under control" in a tweet.
Pictures posted online showed a police cordon with paramedics working behind the line, while witnesses claimed they had seen a man with a knife confront two military officers in Boulevard Emile Jacqmain.
Belgian broadcaster RTBF reported that the officers were injured, but not badly.