CCTV shows burglars stealing jewels worth £1.8 million

Burglars stole nearly £2 million worth of jewels after smashing through a wall with a sledgehammer during a night-time raid.

Asian gold and diamond necklaces, bracelets, pendants and earrings were snatched during the break-in at a jewellers in Forest Gate, east London.

Scotland Yard have now released CCTV showing the intruders stuffing rucksacks full of looted goods.

Metropolitan Police issued an appeal to trace eight suspects following the burglary on July 10.

Investigators say that three men entered through a narrow hole they bored into the shop's wall while eight others acted as lookouts at Joyalukkas.