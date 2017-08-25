Children 'put at risk in the classroom over lack of school nurses'

Children who have asthma, epilepsy or diabetes are being put at risk in the classroom because of falling numbers of school nurses, health experts have warned.

According to new data published by the NHS, over 550 school nurses were lost over the last seven years.

The fall has gathered pace in recent months, with more than a hundred posts lost so far this year.

Almost a quarter of 11-15 year olds in England report have a long term illness or disability, including asthma, diabetes, epilepsy and arthritis.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) says the loss of school nurses is leaving teachers without vital training and pupils without necessary support.

It is calling on the government to ensure local authorities have the funds needed for fully-staffed school nursing services.

The continued deterioration of services could leave pupils with health conditions unable to attend mainstream school, the RCN has warned.