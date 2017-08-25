Dame Judi Dench: Equal pay will never exist for actresses

Actress Dame Judi Dench says she believes actresses will never be paid an equal amount to actors no matter how often stars speak out.

The Oscar-winner, 82, believes pay equality is "better now than it's ever been" but women continued to be "put in our place" when it comes to trying to earn the same as male co-stars.

Her remarks come after a list of the highest-paid stars over the past year exposed a 42 million US dollars gap between the highest-paid male actor, Mark Wahlberg, and his female counterpart, Emma Stone.

Transformers star Wahlberg topped the male list with $68 million, whereas La La Land's Stone collected $26 million in the past year.

And the top 10 on the men's list earned a combined total of $488 million US dollars compared to $172 million for the top 10 women.

Stone recently said some of her male co-stars had agreed to pay cuts so she could have parity with them while Hollywood actresses Natalie Portman and Jennifer Lawrence have also recently spoken out about the gap.