- ITV Report
At least two killed as gunmen storm packed mosque in Kabul
At least two people have been killed after gunmen attacked a packed mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul.
Initial reports said the cleric performing the prayer service and a security guard were killed.
Police said the armed men were still inside the building, which was crowded with Shiite worshippers during Friday prayers.
Mir Hussain Nasiri, a member of Afghanistan's Shiite clerical council, said the attackers have taken over a section of the mosque with separate prayer areas for men and women.
Security forces have surrounded the mosque, which is in the north of the city.
A police official initially said the forces were holding back to prevent more casualties.