Fresh police appeal 21 years on from teenager Caroline Glachan's murder

Police have marked the 21st anniversary of a teenage girl's murder by issuing a fresh appeal for information about her death.

Fourteen-year-old Caroline Glachan was found dead in the River Leven, Renton, West Dunbartonshire, on August 25, 1996.

The discovery sparked a police investigation and though the case remains unresolved detectives believe the truth behind Caroline's death can be found in the local community.

After re-opening the case last year, investigators have made a "good amount" of progress and are examining some 300 pieces of evidence.

Authorities particularly want to trace one man, believed to have been the last person to see the teenager alive.