- ITV Report
Fresh police appeal 21 years on from teenager Caroline Glachan's murder
Police have marked the 21st anniversary of a teenage girl's murder by issuing a fresh appeal for information about her death.
Fourteen-year-old Caroline Glachan was found dead in the River Leven, Renton, West Dunbartonshire, on August 25, 1996.
The discovery sparked a police investigation and though the case remains unresolved detectives believe the truth behind Caroline's death can be found in the local community.
After re-opening the case last year, investigators have made a "good amount" of progress and are examining some 300 pieces of evidence.
Authorities particularly want to trace one man, believed to have been the last person to see the teenager alive.
Detective Superintendent Jim Kerr, senior investigating officer, said that forensic scientists had been continuing to carry out painstaking DNA work.
"Following our reappeal, we've had calls from as far away as Australia with information, from people who lived in the area of Bonhill and Renton at the time of the murder," he said.
"Our work over the last year has continued to review the initial investigation and visiting those who were witnesses at the time to take reference samples of DNA."
Caroline's friend Joanne Menzies was one of the last people to see her when they parted at Bonhill shops at 11.54pm.
The 14-year-old was last seen at about 12.15am when she walked down Dillichip Loan towards Dillichip Bridge - known locally as the black bridge - and then onto the towpath.
Detectives want to trace a man who was wearing a dark green hooded top, seen by a taxi driver walking near Caroline at 12.15am on the night she disappeared.
"The man has sharp features and may well be the last person to see Caroline alive, however despite previous appeals to identify him, he has never been traced," DS Kerr said.
"Witnesses have also spoken of hearing people arguing or shouting in that area a short time later."
Anyone with information should contact the Operation Fairing team through 101.