Hiker struck from head to toe by lightning that stripped him bare

A hiker has survived being struck from head to toe by a lightning bolt so powerful it ripped off all the clothes from his body and burned a hole in one of his shoes.

Mathias Steinhuber had an entry wound on his head and an exit wound on his foot after being struck when he stopped to take a photo on a 9,000ft peak in the Sierra Nevada range in California.

"I woke up. I had blood everywhere, my clothes were ripped apart," the Austrian told AP.

"At some distance I heard my girlfriend scream my name. My first conclusion was that I probably fell down the mountain."